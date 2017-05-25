Cloud floating in Sharnbrook

In a future time, the human race has left a dying Earth. Small colonies tried to survive on other planets, but only one tribe remains, on the tempestuous Cloud.

This world premiere tells a story of hardship, hope, and conflicted love. The show is called Cloud: A New Musical and comes to Sharnbrook Mill Theatre from Monday June 5 to Saturday June 10.

Hannah, a passenger aboard the final ship to leave Earth, falls alone into the colony on Cloud.

Her arrival sparks tensions between the young, who yearn for adventure, and the elders, struggling to maintain order.

Resentment also grows between the law enforcers and the workers, as resources run low.

Passions run high among the SandTribes, hemmed in between fiery lava fields and raging electric storms at sea.

Cracks begin to appear, as the Keeper (their spiritual leader) and Farin (their Governor) try to keep control.

Amid the action, struggles for power and forbidden love, are stories of misfortune and endurance.

Above all, Cloud brings a message of hope. This is a tale of human resilience and the will to survive.

There is a 40 strong cast in this show made up of a number of people from across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire.

To book visit www.sharnbrookmilltheatre.co.uk