Bedford College acting student will perform in UK theatre tour

A performing arts student has landed his first full-time professinal role in a tour of an adaptation of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie book.

Harry Sutherland, 18, completed his two-year BTEC at Bedford College and will be understudy for two parts and a puppeteer for an owl in the production.

He said: “I know nothing about puppetry so it will be a whole new skill to learn.”

Harry started his acting training at the well-known Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

The tour will reach 25 venues across the country and will perform up to two shows a day.

Harry played the Wizard of Oz in a recent college production.