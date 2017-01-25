The life of Richard Burton to be explored in one-man show in Bedford

The spirit of the great Welsh actor Richard Burton comes to life on stage in Bedford next month.

The show, called Burton, presents the life of the legend in his own words from humble beginnings to Hollywood mega-stardom.

Beautiful women - not least Liz Taylor - alcohol, wealth, stage and screen are the threads woven into the one-man show, which covers a range of emotions, from the melancholy to the exuberant.

It explains how drink was the only real antidote to his deteriorating health and mental state, his doomed tempestuous relationship with Taylor and his constant guilt over the abandonment of his family.

Rhodri Miles, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Eastern Promises and Atlantis, takes on the role of the younger Burton and received critical acclaim at two Edinburgh Fringe Festivals and also the Hollywood fringe festival, where the play was named Best International Show.

Burton is staged at The Place on Friday February 10 at 7.30pm. It runs for 70 minutes with no interval.

Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354321 to book or for more information.