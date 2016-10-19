The king of children’s comedy brings his show to Bedford

Acclaimed comic James Campbell comes to Bedford on Saturday with an hour of laughter for children.

James writes the hilarious Boyface books, has appeared on TV programmes such as Blue Peter and has performed at the Royal Festival Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and on Broadway and the West End.

His new show aims to find the funny things about everything including pets, couscous, spaniels, making your own yoghurt, bees and why we have hair.

The Guardian said of him: “James Campbell pioneered the idea of stand-up for children, and it is still genuinely impressive to watch him hold the attention of a theatre full of six to 11-year-olds for an hour with nothing but a microphone.”

The audience can expect stories of lollipop ladies, giant catapults, and some of the worst drawings in the world including a terrible picture of a Labrador that looks more like Darth Vader.

The Sunday Times has hailed him as achieving “almost holy status” while The New York Times said he “belongs on stage”.

The show takes place at the Quarry Theatre at 2.30pm. It is suitable for ages six and above.

Call 01234 362269 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk to book.