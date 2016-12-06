Talent from the West End to perform at Bedford theatre

Hits from the musicals and the best of Christmas song will be performed in Bedford this week.

The West End In Concert comes to The Place on Friday December 9 and Saturday December 10. The cast have starred in many West End productions and national tours including Les Miserables, We Will Rock You, South Pacific, Singing in the Rain, Starlight Express, Phantom Of The Opera, Godspell and Cats.

The show was created in 2012 by Andrew Simeon, who has lived in Bedford for 11 years and has appeared in production of Starlight Express and We Will Rock You. He wanted to create an evening of entertainment talent from the West End and take it to the local communities.

Andrew, the show’s creative director, said: “The Place offers something that most of the other venues don’t, and that’s a beautiful intimacy.

“It’s a wonderful venue and all his performers love playing it due to closeness of the audience and the way that you can feel that they are really with you during the performances.”

The show takes place at 7.30pm on Friday and at 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk to book or for more information.