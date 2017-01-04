Stars line up for new season at Milton Keynes Theatre

The post-Christmas blues may be hard to shake off, but there’s plenty to look forward to at Milton Keynes Theatre.

The venue has announced its spring season, promising something for almost every taste.

Shane Richie will be taking to the stage

A trio of glorious musicals high-kicks off with the multi award-winning comedy Thoroughly Modern Millie starring Eastenders Michelle Collins and Strictly star Joanne Clifton. Hot off the heels of sell out West End run, Sheridan Smith brings the story of Fanny Brice to life in the critically acclaimed Funny Girl. Get ready to have the time of your life as the sensational new production of Dirty Dancing explodes onto the stage with heart pounding music, breath-taking emotion and sensationally sexy dancing.

Matthew Bourne returns to Milton Keynes in time for Valentine’s Day to dazzle senses and break hearts with the beloved fairytale of The Red Shoes whilst another heartbreaker, Casanova, promises to lead audiences into temptation in Northern Ballet’s latest adaptation. Completing the trio for dance fans is the return of Michael Flatley’s Lord of The Dance: Dangerous Games, combining the best of tradition with the excitement of new music and dance.

Following the huge success of The Perfect Murder and Dead Simple, multi-million selling author Peter James brings his world premiere production of Not Dead Enough to the venue, starring Shane Richie and Laura Whitmore. For comedy don’t miss The Play That Goes Wrong, hailed as Fawlty Towers meets Noises Off. Catch Jodie Prenger in the first major revival of the Olivier award-winning play Shirley Valentine, a one woman show to warm even the coldest of winter hearts. Drama fans should also look out for La Strada a new play with music which tells the story of a wide-eyed young girl’s introduction to life on the road in a travelling circus based on Federico Fellini’s 1957 movie of the same name.

Young theatre-goers can look forward to Ben and Hollie’s Little Kingdom live on stage for adventure, songs, games and laughter. The brand new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Fantastic Mr Fox will be a wondercrump treat for the whole family, while your ‘tiddlers’ can join Mr Bloom and the veggies on their first ever live tour!

Sheridan Smith in Funny Girl

A host of special one-night events include music from Vampires Rock, The Johnny Cash Roadshow, The Carpenters Story, Chas and Dave, Frankly Sinatra, Caro Emerald, The Illegal Eagles, That’ll be the Day and the Yamato Drummers. Tickle your funny bones with Omid Djalili, Jimmy Carr, Ross Noble, and Sue Perkins. And if that’s not enough, there’s dance from Anton and Erin, hilarious musical fun with Menopause the Musical and a never-ending nightmare evening with The Circus of Horrors.

With a return visit from Welsh National Opera, bringing you some of the most poignant love stories ever told in their Love’s Poisoned Chalice season with La Boheme, Madam Butterfly and Le Vin Herbe the spring season promises a sparkling start to the new year.

Call 0844 871 7652 or visit www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes to book.