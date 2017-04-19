Soul-jazz vibes in Bedford from a young guitarist making his mark

Young guitarist Artie Zaitz will lead a trio session for Monday Night Jazz at The Bedford Arms next week.

The 23-year-old is renowned as a master of the electric guitar, creating a soul-jazz inspired sound that ranges from Grant Green to Buddy Guy.

Artie Zaitz is a scholarship recipient at Trinity College of Music. Coming from a family of musicians, he was exposed to the sounds of jazz from an early age. Artie developed a particular interest in 50s 60s recordings from the Blue Note label, which has had an influence on the material performed with his groups.

He is a regular feature at many of the top jazz venues across London, regularly featured at Ronnie Scott’s Late, Late Show and The Kansas Smitty’s Club on Broadway Market leading his own groups.

As well as leading his own groups where he pays tribute to the masters in jazz, he is the choice guitarist for many musicians and has a busy schedule as a sideman.

Artie cites Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Jim Hall, John Scofield and Charlie Christian as his main guitar influences, however, he is also inspired by the great composers Thelonius Monk, Grachun Moncur III, Paul Motion and Wayne Shorter.

The music starts at 8.30pm with £5 suggested contributions per listener to pay the artists.