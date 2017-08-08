Songs from musicals to join classics at rousing MK Proms

Favourite songs from opera and musical theatre will ring out at Campbell Park in Milton Keynes – with the help of an acclaimed soprano.

Ellie Laugharne will join Milton Keynes City Orchestra, under the baton of Damian Iorio, for the 2017 Proms in Campbell Park on Friday August 18.

Ellie will perform a repertoire including Summertime, I Feel Pretty and Somewhere over the Rainbow. Ellie’s powerful voice will also lead the audience in the rousing finale including Rule Britannia and Land of Hope and Glory.

Ellie began her vocal training at Birmingham Conservertoire having completed a degree in Music at Birmingham University. She is also a graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and is currently Associate Artist of Classical Opera. She has performed important roles with many of the great opera companies and orchestras in the UK. Ellie was described by he Guardian as having a “gleaming” voice, while Opera Today has praised her ‘“full, rich soprano”.

Orchestra chairman Marian Livingstone said: “Ellie is excited to be working with us, she has a beautiful voice and will bring a vivacious performance.”

Tickets cost £19 for adults and £9 for children. Visittheparkstrust.com to book.