Smash hit Mamma Mia on its way to Milton Keynes stage

Musical phenomenon Mamma Mia promises a night to remember when it comes to Milton Keynes Theatre next month.

The show is blends the Swedish hitmakers’ timeless songs with an enchanting tale of family and friendship unfolding on a Greek island paradise. To date, it has been seen by more than 60 million people in 50 productions in 16 different languages, while the film version is the highest worldwide grossing live-action musical film of all time.

From West End to global phenomenon, the London production has now been seen by more than ten per cent of the entire UK population. It is one of only five musicals to have run for more than ten years both on Broadway and in the West End, and in 2011, it became the first Western musical ever to be staged in Mandarin in the People’s Republic of China.

Creator and Producer Judy Craymer said: “It’s thrilling to be bringing Mamma Mia! to Milton Keynes for the first time. It’s a wonderful night out, with a sunny, feel-good story and the irresistible songs of ABBA. We can’t wait to share the fun with Milton Keynes!”

The show runs from Tuesday May to Saturday May 20. Call 0844 871 7652 to book or for more information.