Sing from scratch in one day for concert at Bedford church

One of the most enjoyable fixtures on Bedford’s musical calendar returns on Saturday October 15 with Bring & Sing at St Andrew’s church.

Every autumn, under the musical leadership of Ian Smith, singers of all ages and ability travel to the church, in Kimbolton Road, to spend an afternoon rehearsing a popular choral piece which is then performed in the evening with professional soloists.

The featured piece this year is Brahms’ A German Requiem - but sung in English - with two young soloists from Cambridge, Helena Moore and Hugo Herman-Wilson, accompanied by Tim Grant-Jones and John Witchell on the piano.

Helena and Hugo will also be singing some Brahms duets at the start of the evening.

Singer registration is at 1.45pm in the Church Centre. Rehearsal starts at 2.30pm with the concert at 7.30pm.

A church spokeswoman said: “The standard of performance created in one afternoon is fantastic and a great opportunity for singers to meet other local musicians and to share in the joy of music making.”

Tickets cost £7 for singers, £10 or £8 for concessions and £4 for students aged 16 to 21.

Admission is free for those aged 15 and under when accompanied by a paying adult.

Tickets are available by calling 01234 216881 or 01234 718112, emailing centremanager@standrewsbedford.org or in person from the church centre office.