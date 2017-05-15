Shock shock horror horror! Space to play Esquires show

Quirky ‘90s indie favourites Space are heading to Bedford Esquires on Saturday May 20.

The band released a new studio album Give me your Future in late 2016 and the Bedford date forms part of their tour to promote the record.

Space have sold more than two million albums worldwide, including Spiders and Tin Planet. They also released ten top 40 singles and host of other single releases including Neighbourhood, Female of the Species, Me and You Vs. The World, Avenging Angels, Dark Clouds and Begin Again.

The new album was recorded and produced by Grammy and Brit award winning producer Steve Levine who has worked with The Clash, Culture Cub, Beach Boys, Deniece Williams and Gary Moore to name a few.

The band’s last album release was ‘Attack Of The Mutant 50ft Kebab’- their first new album for nine years.

Frontman Tommy Scott said: “When we tour, we love playing the old stuff, but I always knew I wanted to record some new material.

“We know the fans like to hear the old classics, but we wanted to give them something extra.”

Doors open at 8pm. Tickets cost £15 in advance and are available from seetickets, and in person from Planet Boutique, Esquires Bar and Mario’s Hair Design in Kempston.