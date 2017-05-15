Shappi Khorsandi celebrates Britain at the Corn Exchange

Popular comic Shappi Khorsandi is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain at a show in Bedford.

She brings her new UK tour Oh My Country - From Morris dancing to Morrissey to the Corn Exchange on Saturday May 20.

Shappi, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Friday Night with Jonathan Ross, Have I Got News for You and QI, says she is reclaiming patriotism and sending a love letter to her adopted land.

She also had the honour of being nominated at the British Comedy Awards in the Best Female Comic category up against fellow nominees Jo Brand and Sarah Millican, and has also appeared as a panellist on ITV1’s Loose Women and BBC One’s Question Time.

The Guardian said of Shappi: “She has plenty to say, and says it with pointedness and potency”.

The London Evening Standard said she “makes live comedy thrilling”.

Shappi is known for her whip-crack style, softened by what is described as her “deliciously mischievous delivery and endless charm”.

