Selection box of music treats with concert in the church

A pinch of Sunday Night at the London Palladium, a dash of Juke Box Jury and a big dollop of Old Time Music Hall come together for a concert in Ampthill.

The Ampthill Singers will perform at the town’s Methodist Church on Friday and Saturday, November 10 and 11.

The money raised at this year’s concert, called ‘Selection Box’, will go towards chosen charities, Age UK Bedford and SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Society).

The stage comes alive with movement, glittering costumes, comedy songs, old songs, new up-to-date songs, and ones that will make you cry.

They love everyone to join in if you know the words, or just tap your feet, wave your arms, any thing so long as you are enjoying yourself.

Every year the singers work hard to produce a dazzling spectacular of song, dance, music and fun with a touch of mayhem in case things go a tad wrong.

The concert is widely known and eagerly anticipated by the locals with the bonus of the money being given to charities.

In the last year ending this April, £4,800 was raised.

This money was split between Autism Bedfordshire and Carers In Bedford.

Since they began, the Ampthill Singers have given away £33,000.

Tickets for the concert are available from Ampthill Town Council at their new premises near the Park Hub Coffee shop, from Country Properties in Ampthill, or call 01525 630622.