See a comedy phenomenon at Valentine’s night full of laughs in Bedford

Castle Comedy presents its traditional Valentine Special at the Gordon Arms Ent Shed in Bedford on Thursday February 9.

Headlining the show is Luisa Omielan, described as a “phenomenon” by the Independent and as “fresh, frank and fearless by the Daily Telegraph.

Luisa’s breakthrough moment occurred in 2013 when she created the hit show What Would Beyonce Do?. She has appeared on numerous TV shows including The John Bishop Show on BBC One and has a YouTube clip called Thigh Gap that has over 40 million.

She is joined on the bill by Matt Green, presenting a high-energy mix of personal, observational and storytelling stand up, with a topical edge. Three Weeks described him as “a stand up audience’s dream”.

Completing the line-up is Harry Stachini, who is beginning to establish himself as a strong new act on the comedy circuit with his easy-going style, entertaining stories and unexpected one-liners.

The compere for the night is Castle Comedy favourite, Chris Purchase.

Doors open 7.30pm with the show starting at 8.15pm. Tickets are £10 or £5 for NUS card holders. Call 07736 060541 or visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book.