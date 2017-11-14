Sax player and trumpeter to team up for jazz night in Bedford

Two of Britain’s leading jazz musicians play at the White Horse in Bedford next week.

Josh Kemp is jazz saxophonist known for his gift for melody, lyrical improvising style and attractive compositions.

A regular performer at Ronnie Scotts and Jazz Clubs and Festivals around the UK, Josh has released five CDs of original compositions to widespread acclaim, and completed several national tours.

​At ease playing within the jazz standards tradition and also presenting his own original compositions, Josh is a regular performer at jazz clubs and festivals across the UK, with recent performances including Ronnie Scott’s and the London Jazz Festival.

His ensemble includes Steve Fishwick on trumpet. Steve is widely considered to be one of the best jazz trumpet players ever to come from the UK, and is rapidly gaining a global reputation thanks to his technique and his flowing, harmonically rich improvisations. Trumpet great Wynton Marsalis said about him: “Steve has his own style. He plays from the bottom to the top of the horn whilst maintaining the integrity of the chords. I can’t think of another trumpet player that can do what he does.”

The music starts at 8.30pm with £5 suggested contributions per listener.