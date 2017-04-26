Sacred sounds both classical and modern at Bedford concert

A compelling evening of sacred choral music is promised at the Bunyan Meeting Church in Bedford tonight (Thursday).

The final concert of Bedford Music Club’s 2016-17 season is by the young and dynamic early music vocal ensemble The Marian Consort.

The group have performed throughout the UK and Europe, feature frequently on BBC Radio 3, and are a former ‘Young Artist’ of The Brighton Early Music Festival.

The concert, titled Ave Virgo Sanctissima, brings together a blend of old and new choral music. Settings by English Renaissance composers Thomas Tallis, Walter Lambe and John Taverner are juxtaposed with contemporary Marian works by Cecilia McDowall, Judith Weir, Roxanna Panufnik, Matthew Martin, Hilary Campbell and Bedford-based composer Cheryl Frances-Hoad.

The Sunday Times has hailed the ensemble as “exquisite”, praising them for singing “with eloquence and expressive finesse”.

The concert starts at 7.45pm. Tickets cost £18 for adults, £5 for students and £2 for children.

Tickets are available on the door or can be reserved by calling 01234 261811. Visit www.bedfordmusicclub.co.uk for more information.