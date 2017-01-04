Royal connection to a panto coming to hall in Pulloxhill

A royal family might well be dropping by to lend their support to a pantomime in Pulloxhill starting later this month.

The Pulloxhill Players present a novel take on Sleeping Beauty packed full of audience participation.

A spokesman for the group said: “Our very own King Charles and Queen Camilla of Silsoe are very excited because Betty, the good witch of the north, has cast a baby spell on them and they are to have an heir to the throne.

“But they make a bad mistake when they decline to invite Hogben, the bad witch of the south. She is livid, seething and vengeful.”

She casts her nastiest spell – the one where Princess Beauty pricks her finger on a needle and falls asleep forever.

Fortunately Plop, the King’s servant, has fortune telling powers and tips them the wink. There is only one solution – to ban all pointy things.

This causes problems for Dame Droopy’s knitting enterprise by Royal appointment.

Performance run from Saturday, January 14, at 2.30pm, Friday, January 20, at 7.30pm and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

To book tickets or for more details call Sandra on 01525 751403 or Cathy on 01525 719575.