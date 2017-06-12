Romeo and Juliet to get the Fools’ treatment in open air at Elstow

Five actors with all manner of musical instruments present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s timeless story of romance and tragedy this week.

The Three Inch Fools are taking to the road for the third year running, touring their brand new production or Romeo & Juliet.

And they will be bringing their show to the open-air setting of Elstow Abbey on June 16 at 7pm.

The company is a five-strong troupe of actors with a range of instruments, travelling with set, props, costumes and camping gear, performing a highly imaginative and vibrantly musical take on Shakespeare’s plays.

The Fools perform Shakespeare in almost any kind of setting - to date, they have performed at castles, stately homes, gardens, churches, market places, village greens, an old fire station, a medieval crypt, a crowded pub and a garlic farm.

The Three Inch Fools are performing 68 times at more than 60 venues across the UK this year , including National Trust and English Heritage properties, cathedrals, churches, village greens, castles and many other places besides.

The audience are invited to bring picnics from 6pm. Visit www.threeinchfools.com to book or for more information.