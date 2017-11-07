Revealed: What’s on at Waddesdon Manor this Christmas

Christmas is always a very special time to visit Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire, and 2017 is no exception after the popular visitor attraction revealed its festivities for the next two months.

The theme for this year’s decorations, Enchanted Menagerie, celebrates the weird and wonderful animals that can be seen throughout Waddesdon’s collections, from an elephant parade inspired by the 18th-century musical automaton to a life-sized zebra and trees decked with colourful birds and mythical beasts!

From dusk, an extraordinary new light and sound show Waddesdon Imaginarium, created by video design students from the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, will be projected onto the Manor’s ornate façade. Inspired by the architecture, gardens and history of Waddesdon, objects in the collections have been 3D scanned and transformed into detailed animations.

Visitors will be dazzled by roaming porcelain animals, dancing musical clocks, fluttering clouds of butterflies and moths and

18th-century portraits creating a fantastical visual story of Waddesdon.

Wrap up warm, head outside and discover light art by American artist Lauren Booth. Electric Menagerie winds from the Aviary to the Stables, illuminating the Rothschilds’ passion for natural history with neon goats, parrots and even a flea circus.

Christmas at Waddesdon Manor

The Christmas festivities start this Saturday (November 11) and run until January 2 2018 open from Wednesday-Sunday, 11am-6pm (closed 24, 25 & 26 December).

Waddesdon’s Christmas Fair, which runs from November 15 to December 10, is a firm favourite in the festive calendar and returns bigger and better than ever, with 80 decorated wooden chalets set against the enchanting backdrop of the floodlit Manor.

In a new location on the North Front, there will be high quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and delicious food from local artisan producers and national independent traders.

More festive gifts and beautiful decorations will be found in the Christmas shop at the Stables, incorporating Glow@Waddesdon, a pop-up neon shop with glowing gifts and stocking fillers galore.

The Wigwam Café returns with more undercover seating once again located near the top of the woodland playground. Chef Barney Wrobel will be serving tasty street food, homemade cakes, and festive hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Admission Grounds

Adult: £10, Child: £5, Family: £25

Free for National Trust and Art Fund members and under 5s

House & Grounds

Adult: £25, Child: £12.50 Family: £62.50

National Trust and Art Fund members: Adult: £5, Child: £2.50, Family: £12.50

Free for under 5s

Bookings: 01296 820414 or www.waddesdon.org.uk/christmas

More info: https://waddesdon.org.uk/your-visit/plan-your-day/christmas-2017/