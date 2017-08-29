Relive the magic of the King of Pop with Corn Exchange show

Michael Jackson’s spirit lives in with Jackson - Live in Concert at Bedford Corn Exchange next week.

Long-time fan Ben recreates the Michael Jackson experience with his rendition of hits spanning across nearly five decades.

The show features all-live vocals and musicians and dancers, authentic costumes and, of course, all the signature dance moves associated so fondly with the undisputed King of Pop.

Jackson – Live in Concert is promoted by Sweeney Entertainments. Co-founder Julie Sweeney said: “Jackson Live is a nostalgic concert show, headlined by the extremely talented Ben who faithfully recreates the full Michael Jackson experience in each and every performance.

“Michael’s songs are still known and loved across the world and this evening showcases his fantastic talent, fully enhanced with our live band and professional dancers.”

The show is in its eight year of touring and features hit after hit, including Thriller, Beat It, Billie Jean, Bad, Smooth Criminal, Black or White and more.

The show comes to the Corn Exchange on Friday September 8, starting at 8pm. Tickets cost £22 for adults and £19 for children. Call 01234 718044 to book.