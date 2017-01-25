Pressures of parenting are depicted in play at The Place

The perils of modern parenting are explored in a play coming to The Place in Bedford on Saturday February 11.

In the Motherhood is set in a charming village where Nita and Bonnie run the PTA with brutal efficiency. Their enterprising and sometimes shocking approach to fundraising exploits the day-to-day struggles of being a mum, with highly lucrative results.

And despite its sharp wit and honest depictions, writer Hayler Pepler insists In the Motherhood has a positive message at its heart.

She said: “It was really important to me to write this play because I want to celebrate mums.

“I want to draw attention to the incredible job women are doing every day to raise the next generation in the face of enormous competing pressures about how we do it.”

The play was originally staged at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in November 2015 where it played to packed houses. The original cast will be reunited for the tour, with Lauren Crace as Jacs, Sarah Horner as Bonnie and Louise Mardenborough as Nita.

The show starts at 7.30pm.Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354321 to book.