Pop punk comes to Bedford

Essex pop punk outsiders SuperGlu and Vancouver trio Bad Pop bring their co-headline UK tour to Bedford Esquires on Saturday night.

SuperGlu comprise of an abstract painter, a disco dancer, a boat dweller and a pesto addict.

They released their latest single Welcome Home earlier this year and have received support from the likes of Steve Lamacq and Huw Stephens. Art punk trio Bad Pop signed to Metropolis Records and recently completed a 25-date tour of North America.

Despite the Atlantic separating both bands, they bonded performing on the Killing Moon Records showcase stage together at SXSW in Austin, Texas, this year.

Thanks to open admiration for each other’s performances and a shared love of Welsh post-hardcore outfit Mclusky, they joined forces for this tour. Bad Pop’s Same House EP is out now.

Tickets £7 in advance, before fees. Doors open at 8pm.