Plenty to laugh at in Bedford with Castle Comedy’s trio of comedians

One of Britain’s most sought-after comics appears in Bedford next week at the Castle Comedy night at the Gordon Arms.

Perrier Comedy Award nominee Luke Toulson has starred on BBC3’s Russell Howard’s Good News and has written for Stand Up For The Week on Channel 4 and Stand Up For Sport Relief on BBC One. He is also a regular voice on the radio with credits that include being a guest on The Back End Of Next Week on 5 Live, Loose Ends on Radio 4 andHawksbee and Jacobs on TalkSport.

In 2013, his solo show I Don’t Know How I Feel About My Kids,’ was selected by Amused Moose as one of the Top 10 Comedy Shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He has been described as “a gifted comic” by The Sunday Times and “a highly skilled and very, very funny comedian” by ThreeWeeks.

Opening the show is Steve Best. Steve is a visual comedian, harnessing an array of gadgets and gags. His act can feature anything from eating balloons, to cutting his hand off. Time Out has lauded his “inspired collection of visual japes”.

Also appearing is American comedian Robyn Perkins who has been performing in clubs around the UK and US since 2011.

The show will be hosted by Chris Purchase.

The night takes place on Thursday October 13. Doors open at 6.30pm, Tickets cost £8 . Visit www.castlecomedy.co.uk to book.