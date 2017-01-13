Players to perform virtuosic and monumental classics in Bedford

A rare treat is promised for music lovers in Bedford when The London Mozart Players play in the town on Thursday January 19.

The ensemble was founded in 1949 as the UK’s first chamber orchestra and has achieved international renown for its live performances and recordings.

Bedford Music Club is welcoming six members of the orchestra to perform a programme of string sextet music.

The evening features Mozart’s 1772 Divertimento, described by Bedford Music Club director Will Vann as “a masterpiece of brilliant inventiveness and virtuosity”, along with Arnold Schoenberg’s monumental late-Romantic work Verklärte Nacht and Tchaikovsky’s sextet Souvenir de Florence.

The concert is the third of six evenings of classical music that Bedford Music Club showcases between October and May every year, drawing together some of the finest artists in the fields of baroque ensemble playing, chamber music, song and choral singing. Its next two recitals are given by the Phoenix Piano Trio on February 16 and by opera singer Kitty Whately on March 30.

The London Mozart Players perform at Bunyan Meeting Church at 7.45pm. Visit bedfordmusicclub.co.uk.