Pianist set to bring New York style to Bedford jazz night

A London-based musician with extensive experience of the New York jazz scene is coming to Bedford on Monday January 30.

Pianist Alexander Bryson trained as a classical musician, but has pursued a career in jazz in recent years.

He has appeared in New York at Arturo’s, The Metropolitan Room, The Garage, Cleopatra’s Needle The Shrine, The Cotton Club, The Flatiron Room and at Blues Alle in Washington DC. He has performed with the likes f Ofer Landsberg, Deelee Dubé, Dwayne Clemons, Murray Wall, Fukushi Tainaka, Frank Levontino, Elias Bailey and Marie Claire Giraud.

Alexander will be joined by Darren McCarthy, an Irish bass player based in London. He earned his degree at the Leeds College of Music studying under bass master Zoltan Dekany. Darren has been a long time member of Irish cult folk rock band Interference led by Fergus O’Farrell, who features in the Oscar winning Irish independent film and now Broadway musical ‘Once’. Darren performed with Interference to a sold out Radio City Music Hall , New York City and Union Transfer in Philadelphia.

Other engagements included an hour long concert on Irish Televison’s ‘Other Voices’ numerous international music festivals.

The pair play at the weekly Bedford Arms Monday jazz session from 8.30pm, joined by host and organiser Mark Hale at the drums. A £5 suggested contributions to ensure a fair fee is paid to the musicians.