Percussive sounds blend with piano at Bedford jazz night

Vibraphonist Ralph Wyld will lead the weekly jazz session at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road on Monday.

Ralph will perform alongside Will Barry at the piano, Flo Moore on double bass and Mark Hale on drums.

Ralph Wyld is a London-based vibraphonist, percussionist and composer, whose recent accolades include the Kenny Wheeler Jazz Prize 2015, and the Dankworth Prize for Jazz Composition 2015.

A graduate of the Royal Academy of Music jazz course, Ralph is making his name playing original, contemporary music with groups such as the Tim Richards Hextet, John Martin’s Hidden Notes’ and Rick Simpson’s Klammer. He is set to release his debut album in 2016, on leading European Jazz label Edition Records.

As well as contemporary jazz groups, Ralph plays with the James Taylor Quartet and recently joined them for three nights at the Blue Note in Milan.

Will Barry is a London-based pianist, drummer and percussionist who recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music.

He has appeared as part of many different projects at venues in his home town such as the 606 Club, Ronnie Scott’s, The Bull’s Head, the Jazz Café and Vortex Jazz Club.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per listener to ensure the performers earn a fair fee for their performance.