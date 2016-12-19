Panto that won’t break the bank at the Corn Exchange in Bedford

Traditional family pantomime comes to Bedford next week when Cinderella is staged at the Corn Exchange.

The show will be presented by the award-winning Bedford Pantomime Company, with a live band along with colourful lighting, costumes and sets.

Company spokeswoman Katherine Byfield said: “It’s a treat for the whole family that won’t break the bank.

“There’ll be slapstick and mayhem on stage and loads of opportunity for the audience to join in the fun with every child in the audience invited on stage to join the cast in a song.”

Bedford Pantomime Company is a not-for-profit organisation.

Katherine added: “Everyone involved does it for the love of theatre and to provide Bedford with a much needed Christmas show and in doing so, hopefully, bring children into the theatre so they can discover the delights it offers.”

Some of its previous cast and crew have gone onto have professional careers in theatre and each year a local children's charity benefits. This year's beneficiary is Faces Bedford, which practical and emotional support to families in difficulty. The show runs from Wednesday December 28 to Monday January 2. Visit www.bedfordcornexchange.co.uk to book.