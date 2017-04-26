Oh Geno! Soul legend comes to Bedford for Esquires show

The man hailed as the King of Soul brings his classic sound to Bedford on Sunday, April 30.

US-born Geno Washington caused a sensation in the 1960s, singing with top R&B acts Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames and Zoot Money’s Big Roll Band at the legendary Flamingo Club in Soho.

Geno comes from Indiana and first came to England in the 1960s as part of the US Air Force. His love of blues and soul music soon found him jamming with local bands in and around Ipswich and eventually led him to London.

Geno teamed up with some of London’s hottest musicians and Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band very quickly became established as the most exciting live band in Britain.

His live shows were immortalised in two of the biggest selling albums of the 1960s. His status as the undisputed “King of Soul” was cemented forever by Kevin Rowland and Dexys Midnight Runners in the 1980s with the worldwide smash hit single Geno, which is played at Geno’s live gigs both before and after shows.

Geno’s latest live double album, It’s Geno Time, has received much critical acclaim.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £15. Visit www.seetickets.com to book or for more information.