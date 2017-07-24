New York jazz star joins UK veteran at session in Bedford

A mainstay on the New York jazz scene performs at the Bedford Arms on Monday July 31 along with one of Britain’s most prolific musicians.

Guitarist Saul Rubin has been described by Sonny Rollins as “a consummate musician” and “everything I could ask for in a band mate”.

Saul began curating a successful weekly jazz vocal series in New York in 2010, hosting and accompanying such luminaries as Gregory Porter, Roseanna Vitro and Nancy Harms. For three years he has produced the NYC Jazz Guitar Festival, showcasing some of the world’s best jazz guitarists, including Bucky Pizzarelli, Gene Bertoncini, Peter Bernstein and Paul Bollenback.

He will be joined by alto sax player Gilad Atzmon, described by the Guardian as the “hardest-gigging man in British jazz”.

As a member of the Blockheads, Gilad has also recorded and performed with Ian Dury, Robbie Williams, Sinead O’Connor and Paul McCartney, and has played with Pink Floyd and Robert Wyatt.

The quartet will be completed by double bassist Yaron Stavi and drummer and host Mark Hale.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions £5 per listener to ensure the performers earn a fair fee.