New face at a new venue for Bedford’s Monday Night Jazz

Young star Jo Harrop will be the first artist perform at the new venue for Bedford’s Monday Jazz session on September 4.

The evening has been run by manager Tony Lachacz and drummer Mark Hale at the Bedford Arms in Bromham Road for nearly three years. Together they have built up the event from small beginnings to a buzzing weekly get-together for musicians and punters to enjoy great music.

But with the Bedford Arms closing, the weekly event is now moving to the White Horse in Newnham Avenue, with Mark still organising the sessions – and with Jo the first guest artist.

Inspired by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Billie Holiday and Peggy Lee, Jo will perform a set of classic jazz standard. Jo has performed at the likes of the Jazz Cafe, Pizza Express Dean Street, The 606 Jazz Club, Pizza On The Park, St Martin-in-the-Fields and Momo’s and has been featured on Courtney Pine’s Radio 2 show ‘azz Crusade. Blues & Soul magazine said she was “born to sing jazz”.

Jo will be joined on the night by guitarist Harry Sankey’s trio.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions of £5 per listener encouraged to pay the musicians a fair fee for their performance.