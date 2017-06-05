Mystery and humour of India come to life in Bedford show

Magic, mystery and storytelling come to Bedford next week in a new show based on ancient Indian fables.

Tales of Birbal brings stories handed down generation to generation to the Bunywan Meeting Church from Sunday June 11 to Tuesday June 13.

The show focuses on Mashi and Bhanji, travelling story-tellers living hand-to-mouth with just a wooden cart, trinkets they have collected on their travels, and with a family of mischievous crows for company.

Stopping one day for lunch, they recreate mythical tales of the great Mughal King Akbar and his wise companion, Birbal.

Using humour, puppetry, music and the occasional fake beard, Mashi and Bhanji bring to vivid life these famous tales that have been treasured for generations.

Mashi Theatre was established in 2013 to present high quality diverse work within the performing arts, particularly for young people.

Artistic director Trina Haldar’s credits include shows at the Soho Theatre and the Prithvi Theatre in Mumbai. Musical Director Arun Ghosh was the winner of Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year 2014 in the APPJA/Parliamentary Jazz UK Awards.

Visit fullhouse.org.uk to book or for more details.