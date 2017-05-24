Musketeers go slapstick with CBeebies’ Three Half Pints in Bedford

CBeebies favourites Three Half Pints swashbuckle their way into Bedford this week with a slapstick adventure of chivalry, swordplay and suddenly falling over.

They bring their new show The Three Musketeers to the Quarry Theatre on Sunday, May 28.

Chaos, mayhem and stupidity reign supreme as the comedy trio wish their swords, buff their boots and flourish their feathers in their latest ridiculous show.

The Three Half Pints are Robin Hatcher (Ernie), Richard Franklin (Dick) and Callum Donnelly (Derek). They met at university in 2010 where they bonded over a shared love of slapstick.

Their skills led to them being cast last year as green-faced aliens, the Odd Bods, in CBeebies’ new show Spot Bots.

They have also been seen recently in the highly popular Justin’s House and their previous tour, Bad Guys, enthralled and delighted audiences at almost 100 venues across the UK.

The show runs at 2.30pm and 7pm.

It lasts for 60 minutes and is suitable for ages five and above.

Tickets cost £12.50 or £10.50 for concessions.

Call 01234 362269 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk to book or for more information.