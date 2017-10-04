Subways kick off busy month of gigs for Esquires

Esquires is gearing up for a hugely busy October with headline sets by acts including The Subways, Coasts, The Eskies Cabbage and Dream Wife.

Rick trio The Subways headline the Bedford venue on Friday for a special warm up gig ahead of playing Neighbourhood Festival in Manchester the following night.

The Eskies

Firm festival favourites, they have graced the main stages of more than 100 international festivals across 20 countries.

Back in 2005, with an average age of just 17, Billy, Charlotte and Josh crashed onto the scene with their gold selling album Young For Eternity. Their latest album was released in 2015.

Support is by Atlas Wynd. Doors 8pm, tickets cost £12.

The following night, Lioness: The Amy Winehouse Experience is at the venue.

Coasts

Lioness provide an authentic tribute to the precocious talent featuring TV’s Stars in The Eyes finalist Emma Wright plus a full five piece backing band to recreate the authentic sound of this heady mix of jazz, soul and pop. Door open at 8pm, ticket cost£12 in advance.

Next Tuesday, Bristol rock five piece Coasts headline.

The band released their latest album This Is Life in August. The record followed their hugely successful 2016 debut.

Packed full of poppy hooks, rocky riffs and big choruses, This Life is the product of 12-months intensive studio work by the band, recording in collaboration with producers Dan Bryer, Tim Larcombe and Duncan Mills.

Coasts have clocked up millions of streams and more than 100,000 and played the likes of Coachella, Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Lollapalooza. Doors open at 7pm, ticket £13.

On Thursday, October 12, Liverpool’s The Night Café headline Esquires.

The band first shot to prominence last year when their debut song, Growing Up, appeared on SoundCloud, and soon racked up more than 410,000 spins.

Support is by Safe To Swim and The Relights. Tickets cost £7 in advance, doors 8pm.

The Eskies bring the unique brand sea soaked gypsy folk to Esquires on Friday, October 13.

Their second album, And Don't Spare The Horses, is released in December and follows their critically acclaimed debut.

The album is described as featuring melodramatic tales of woe, betrayal, conflict, upheaval, rebellion, love, loss, fear and anger all wrapped in tongue-in-cheek irreverence and self-deprecation occasionally giving way to a flurry of triumphalism or whisper of introspection.

Support is by Disorderville. Tickets cost £10 advance doors open at 8pm.

Later this month, Cabbage and Dream Wife headline the venue.

For full details and to book tickets, visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk