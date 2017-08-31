Shout out to country musicians in Bedfordshire

Country solo acts and musical groups from across Beds, Herts and Cambs are being asked to pitch to perform at their late night harvest moon supper event at Jordans Mill.

The event will take place at the Langford road restaurant in Bedfordshire on Saturday September 23 from 7pm to 10pm.

Singers and groups of country music can perform to an intimate audience at this first late night opening themed night in the stunning oak framed venue.

Dawn Walton, event organiser at Jordans Mill said: “This is a great way for us to engage new talent and encourage local bands or singers to help support our new late night themed night and provide a spotlight on county music.

“We look forward to selecting the winner for our special night”.

Musicians can email their videos to info@jordansmill.com or post them directly on the Facebook page www.facebook.com/jordansmill

Remuneration and travel expenses included to selected performer.

The organisers are hoping this initial event will be the start of regular monthly themes late night offerings.

The night will include a licensed bar, sit down menu and live music.

For further information about this and future events at the Mill visit www.jordansmill.com.