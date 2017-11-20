Sax player with star quality to play at weekly jazz night in Bedford

An acclaimed saxophonist leads a quartet at the White Horse in Bedford on Monday for the pub’s weekly jazz session.

Jim Gold has been praised for his “obvious star quality” by Jazzwise. The London-based saxophonist and bandleader has performed at Ronnie Scott’s with his own quartet, The Skelton/Skinner Big Band, The Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Orchestra, The Callum Au Big Band and The National Youth Jazz Orchestra, in which he played lead alto.

He has also appeared in Jasper Høiby’s Fellow Creatures, Brandon Allen’s sextet, Gareth Lockrane’s Big Band and Pete Long’s Jazz at the Philharmonic. In 2012, he joined NYJO, and held the lead alto chair with the band from 2015-2017, appearing at the BBC Proms, and on BBC’s The One Show and Today on Radio 4.

He will be joined by pianist Will Barry, who recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music. He has performed as part of numerous projects internationally, most prominently with Phronesis bassist Jasper Høiby’s group ‘Fellow Creatures’ in Istanbul, Germany, Denmark, Holland and also extensively in the UK.

The music starts at 8.30pm, with suggested contributions of £5 per person encouraged to pay the musicians a fair fee.