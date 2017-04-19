Review: Massive sound from mesmerising Dutch trio My Baby at Bedford show

My Baby rounded off their UK tour in the region last week with a night of hypnotic funk-infused blues at Esquires in Bedford.

The trio, which comprises Dutch brother-sister duo Sheik and Cato van Dyck on drums and vocals respectively, and guitarist Daniel Johnson, released their third album Prehistoric Rhythm earlier this month.

In recent years, the band have toured the world, played seven different stages at Glastonbury in 2015 and toured with Seasick Steve.

Playing to a packed Esquires, My Baby tore through a mesmerising set which saw singer Cato switch between playing a violin and guitar throughout.

Having recently criticised a certain shoegaze trio for sounding puny, My Baby were polar opposites, with a massive sound which reverberated around Esquires.

Blending blues, folk soul and funk, there was a certain ‘American south’ characteristic to My Baby’s sound which whipped the majority of the Esquires crowd into a frenzy with many happy to dance the night away.