Police Dog Hogan in Milton Keynes

Police Dog Hogan bring their driving country-rock rhythms and Americana vibe to Milton Keynes.

The band appear on Wednesday April 19 at The Stables.

The show is part of an extensive tour throughout February, March and April to showcase their new studio album.

Released on Major Tom Records the new album is titled Wild By The Side Of The Road. It marks a turning point in the band’s recording career and is already attracting excited interest from local, national and online press and radio.

The collective musical skills of the band have been used to full effect to create an album that delivers on both interpretation and atmosphere underpinned by lead singer James Studholme’s lyrics based on stories and personal observations.

Formed in 2009, the band has evolved over the years into a tight-knit eight-piece unit combining guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin, accordion, trumpet, keyboards, bass and drums to create an exuberant fusing of country, pop, folk and rocking bluegrass.

They have served their time on the touring scene with more than three hundred live shows under their belts, including appearances at the AMA Awards in Nashville and many prestigious UK festivals. They now regularly play to sell-out audiences up and down the country.

For more details visit www.stables.org.