King Blues line up Northampton and Bedford gigs this weekend

The King Blues are back with a new album and bring their UK tour to two venues in the region this weekend.

The band released their latest album The Gospel Truth earlier this month. The LP is the band’s first full length release since 2012’s Long Live The Struggle and follows last year’s EP Off With Their Heads.

Fronted by their enigmatic vocalist Jonny “Itch” Fox, The King Blues fuse punk and hip hop together with influences from ska and spoken word. Despite disbanding in 2012, members reunited in 2015.

They play Esquires in Bedford on Friday, April 28, before headlining The Picturedrome in Northampton on Saturday, April 29. Support at Northampton is by Karl Phillips & The Rejects and The Drunken Mandem. Support at Esquires is by Riskee and The Ridicule. Doors open at both venues at 8pm with tickets £12 at each venue before fees.

