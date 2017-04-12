Iggy Pop's friends PINS play Bedford show

Manchester five-piece PINS are on the road touring in support of their new EP and head to the region next week.

The band, featuring former Northampton resident Sophie Galpin, released Bad Things earlier this year. The record featured a collaboration with punk icon Iggy Pop on the track Aggrophobe which received widespread acclaim and airplay. The five track EP also included a cover of Joy Division’s Dead Souls and a series of accompanying videos.

Bad Thing follows 2015’s album Wild Night. Drummer Galpin is joined in PINS by singer and guitarist Faith Holgate, guitarist Lois Macdonald, bassist Anna Donigan and Kyoko Swan on keys. Support is by Kyogen and Baby In Vain.

They play Bedford Esquires on April 20. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £9. PINS combine an alternative sound with razor sharp harmonies and melodies.

wearepins.co.uk