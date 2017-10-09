Fresh jazz star Artie joins top organ player at Bedford session

Guitarist Artie Zaitz leads a trio session for Monday Night Jazz at The White Horse in Bedford on October 16.

The 23-year-old is already a regular feature at many of the top jazz venues across London. Artie is regularly being featured at Ronnie Scott’s Late, Late Show and The Kansas Smitty’s Club on Broadway Market, while he also runs the Ally Cat Blues Jam in Denmark Street.

The audience can expect a soul-jazz inspired sound that ranges from Charlie Christian and Grant Green to Buddy Guy or T Bone Walker. This will be his third session leading jazz in Bedford.

Joining Artie will be the equally formidable Ross Stanley on the Hammond organ.

Ross’s musical skills have kept him in high demand, seeing him play with jazz names such as Will Vinson, Dennis Rollins, Guy Barker, Joel Frahm, Liane Carroll, Stan Sulzman, Steve Arguelles, John Paracelli, Bobby Wellins, Clark Tracey, as well as being a regular member of the Jim Mullen Organ Trio, the Mark McKnight Organ Quartet and the Jacqui Dankworth band. He has also recorded with Goldie, US3, Trevor Horn and Simply Red, among others.

Music starts at 8.30pm. Contributions of £5 are invited to pay the musicians.