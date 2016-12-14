Former Inspiral man Hingley to headline Bedford venue

Former Inspiral Carperts frontman Tom Hingley is back in the region and headlines Esquires in Bedford this month.

Hingley sang on four of the band’s five albums – their 1990 debut Life, The Beast Inside, Revenge Of The Goldfish and Devil Hopping.

He spent two stints with the band between 1989 and 1995 and then when they reformed in 2003 to 2011.

Hingley featured on the band’s biggest hits including This Is How It Feels, Dragging Me Down and I Want You - all of which reached the UK top 20.

Since leaving the band, Hingley has gone on to release numerous solo albums, most recently Sand and Paper which were both released in 2013.

He’s also recorded as Tom Hingley and The Lovers, the Tom Hingley Band and performs with his tribute act, The Karpets.

Outside of music, Hingley has launched his own brand of bottled beer.

Tom Hingley plays Esquires on Friday, December 30 at 8pm.

Tickets cost £7 in advance before fees.

For more information and to book, visit www.thepadpresents.com