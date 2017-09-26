Effortless class from vocalist and top jazz-fusion pioneer in Bedford

Vocalist Zoe Francis and guitarist Jim Mullen are the guest performers at next week’s Monday Night Jazz session at the White Horse.

Zoe started singing while Living in New York, learning her craft through Barry Harris workshops and singing in small venues in Manhattan with musicians including Harry Allen and Joe Cohn.

She has now established herself on the London jazz scene with her first album Looking For A Boy.

Zoe is known for her ability to communicate a love and understanding of the classic American songbook with a light touch.

Jim Mullen is a multi-award winning guitarist with a unique jazz style and sound, who is highly revered by many young jazz guitarists.

His quartet was in existence for six years from 1996 and is regarded as one of the most powerful ever to appear on the British jazz scene.

Mullen spearheaded the British jazz-fusion movement of the 1970s, collaborating with the blue-eyed funk actthe Average White Band. An in-demand sideman, Mullen has backed American giants including Mose Allison, Jimmy Smith, and Terry Callier.

Admission is free but a suggested contribution of £5 is asked to ensure the musicians earn a fair fee.