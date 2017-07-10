Beds guitar hero to headline Begfest charity festival

Charity music festival Begfest returns this weekend with its biggest and strongest line-up yet.

Bedfordshire’s own blues guitar hero John Verity and Cambridgeshire’s folkBeds blues/rock inspired Fred’s House headline the event, which takes place in Begwary on Saturday July 15.

Other acts span a wide range of musical influences, including ska, rock, blues, indie and R’n’B, with performances running from 1pm.

Begfest is now in its eighth year. All profits go to charity and this year’s chosen charities are Teenage Cancer Trust, Papworth Hospital and East Anglia Air Ambulance. Last year, Begfest donated a record £6000.

Andy Girvan, a member of Begfest’s organising committee, said: “Begfest has received so many accolades for our technical standards and professional organisation, all of which goes to creating a memorable, relaxed, family-friendly celebration of musical talent, much of it from artists in our region.

“As well as having our strongest main stage rosta ever, we also have a great line-up for our unplugged stage, so the music will keep on flowing right through the day.”

Tickets cost £15 for adults and £2.50 for children. Visit www.begfest.co.uk to book.