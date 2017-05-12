Bedford Esquires gets ready for birthday weekend with gigs and food festival

Esquires in Bedford is gearing up for its birthday weekend with shows by Roni Size, Pop Will Eat Itself and Kuenta i Tambu as well as a beer and food festival.

The venue is 27 years old at the end of May and over the past 12 months has undergone a host of improvements to cement its place as one of the best venues for live music in the region.

Although a headline gig by Pop Will Eat Itself is sold out, on Friday, May 26, Roni Size headlines with support from Dynamite MC and Optimum.

Legendary Bristol producer and DJ Roni Size with MC Dynamite will be playing a 90-minute set with a mix of drum and bass, hip hop, old school jungle, funk, soul and house.

Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £15 in advance before fees. This is an over 18s show.

On Saturday, May 27, Esquires is hosing FoodDrunk – a street food and cider festival.

The venue will be transforming its car park into a mini food market, putting up bunting and getting out a few hay bales for good measure.

The two downstairs rooms will be turned into halls for the discerning foodies, with sounds as good as the tastes throughout the day.

Esquires is working with some of the most respected street food sellers in the UK and there will be more than 15 different ciders on offer as well as DJs and live bands playing.

More details about food sellers attending are available online.

Rounding off the weekend on Sunday, May 28, will be Kuenta i Tambu.

Described as the finest party band in the world, KiT are back for their fourth visit.

Last seen on these shores on a nationwide support with Dub Pistols, the Amsterdam based five piece played at the Bedford River Festival last July to a 20,000 strong crowd.

Inspired by traditional Afro Caribbean music from Curaçao and European Dance, Kuenta i Tambu have found a balance between electronic sound samples, singing and chanting and the infectious rhythms played by ritual tambú drums.

Tickets cost £7 advance before fees. Doors, 7.30pm, support are still to be announced.

For information about all forthcoming gigs at the venue, visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk