Beatboxing, melodic rock and ska at Esquires

Esquires in Bedford continues a busy run up into the festive period.

On Thursday, Dead Men Walking will see Jake Burns and Kirk Brandon joined by Segs and Ruffy from The Rutts. Doors open at 8pm, tickets cost £18 in advance.

On Friday night, Beardyman headlines the venue. The former beatboxing champion released a live album from Brixton earlier this year. Tickets cost £15 before fees. Doors open at 8pm.

The same night, melodic rock quartet The Amazons headline the venue’s other room. Tickets cost £5 in advance. On December 10, one of the biggest bands of the 2-Tone movement, The Beat play the venue. Led by Ranking Roger, the band is responsible for some of the biggest ska and reggae hits to grace the charts.

Support is by The RPMs who released new single, I Think It’s Stupid But I think It’s Love. The Brighton trio released their debut EP Digital Disobedience this year. Tickets cost £16.50 in advance before fees. Doors open at 8pm. For details about all forthcoming gigs visit www.bedfordesquires.co.uk