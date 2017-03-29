Acclaimed jazz musicians to form quartet for session in Bedford

Some of the most respected musicians on the jazz scene come to the Bedford Arms on Monday for its weekly jazz session.

Drummer Joshua Morrison will lead his own quartet featuring Steve Fishwick on trumpet, Gabriel Latchin on piano and Jeremy Brown on double bass.

Steve Fishwick is widely considered to be one of the best jazz trumpet players ever to come from the UK, and is rapidly gaining a global reputation thanks to his technique and his flowing, harmonically rich improvisations.

Trumpet great Wynton Marsalis recently said about him: “Steve has his own style. He plays from the bottom to the top of the horn whilst maintaining the integrity of the chords. I can’t think of another trumpet player that can do what he does.”

Legendary jazz critic Ira Gitler said: “My question is, where has Fishwick been hiding?”

A newcomer to the British jazz scene, Gabriel Latchin is fast becoming recognised as one of the country’s leading pianists. His hard-swinging, adventurous approach often draws comparisons to his many influences, including Herbie Hancock, Bill Evans and Phineas Newborn.

The music starts at 8.30pm. Donations of £5 are invited.