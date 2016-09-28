Life as a blind person explored in play on Bedford stage

A wordless tale about the power of imagination is coming to the Quarry Theatre in Bedford .

Blind Man’s Song blends together physical theatre, mime, sound, illusion and a live musical score.

The play is a tale about one man’s rage against his world of darkness. Inspired by the paintings of René Magritte, the words of Samuel Beckett and interviews with blind and visually impaired people, it examines the power of the body to communicate without words.

The Stage described it in a five-star review as as “superb – full of fear and tenderness”. The play enjoyed a sell-out run at the London International Mime Festival 2015.

Blind Man’s Song takes to the stage on Thursday September 29 at 7.30pm.

It runs for 60 minutes and is suitable for ages eight and above.

The production is funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England supported by Haringey Council, The French Institute in London and Vocal-Eyes Produced in association with the Greenwich Theatre and South Hill Park Arts Centre.

Tickets cost £12 or £10 for concessions.

Call 01234 362269 or visit www.quarrytheatre.org.uk to book or for more information.