Leading jazz musicians to play at weekly Bedford Arms night

Some of the UK’s top jazz musicians are coming to the Bedford Arms on Monday January 23 for its weekly session.

The evening will be led by saxophonist Luca Stoll. Swiss-born Luca spent six months in New York City when he was 18, attending the Barry Harris workshop each week, and moving there permanently in 2005.

He sat in at the Village Vanguard with Branford Marsalis, with whom he then studied privately for several years. He performed at Smalls, Fat Cat, Kitano, Little Branch, and other venues, and has toured Switzerland, France, and Japan.

Joining him will be guitarist Ofer Landsburg. Rooted in traditional American jazz of the 1940s, Ofer was influenced by legendary musicians such as Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Dizzy Gillespie and Art Tatum. Arriving in New York at the age of 17, he began performing regularly alongside various acclaimed musicians, including pianist Frank Hewitt amd drummer Jimmy Lovelace.

The line-up also features bassist Jeremy Brown, known as one of the leading bass players in the UK whp has worked with stars such as Louis Stewart, Johnny Griffin and Art Farmer.

The music starts at 8.30pm with suggested contributions £5 per person.