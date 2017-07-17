Laugh at big issues with top line-up of comics at Bedfringe

Topics weighty and trivial will get the comedy treatment as part of the Bedfringe festival at the Quarry Theatre over the next few days.

Following total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe shows in 2015 and 2016, award-winning comedian Juliette Burton comes to the venue on Saturday July 22 at 7pm with her new show, Butterfly Effect. The show investigates the power of kindness and asks whether being nice is outdated, and if small acts of kindness have big effects.

A comical exploration of memory and truth comes to the festival on Saturday July 22 at 6.30pm. The product of fabricated, distorted, or misinterpreted memories, Eamonn Fleming’s Confabulation i argues that every act of remembering is an act of storytelling. It starts with a spotty teenager at a Motorhead gig and ends up at the cutting edge of memory research.

Eamonn said: “The bellowing fans, the smell of beer and sweat, the thunderous music –when I think back, it’s all so vivid. And it’s all completely made up.”

Norwegian comic Daniel Simonsen performs at the venue on Saturday July 22 at 5pm. He has been described by The Scotsman as “funny before he even opened his mouth” and has been hailed as “one of the most compelling voices of the moment” by the Independent.

