Larger-than-life ska heroes Bad Manners play Bedford show

A night of old-school ska antics is promised at Bedford Esquires this week when Bad Manners perform.

The band quickly became the novelty favourites of the ska movement through their larger-than-life frontman Buster Bloodvessel’s on-stage antics, earning early exposure through their Top of The Pops TV exploits and an appearance in the live film documentary, Dance Craze.

Bad Manners were at their commercial peak in the late 1970s and early 1980s, during a period when other ska revival bands, such as Madness and The Specials, The Beat and The Selecter, filled the charts.

Bad Manners spent 111 weeks in the UK singles chart between 1980 and 1983 and have continued as a worldwide popular touring live act to this day.

Some of the band’s more notable hits include My Girl Lollipop, Lip Up Fatty, Ne Ne Na Na Na Na Nu Nu, Lorraine, Just A Feeling, Walking In The Sunshine, Can Can and Special Brew.

Buster Bloodvessel’s manic exploits got them banned from Top of the Pops and from Italian TV after Bloodvessel mooned a concert audience, after being told that the Pope was watching on television.

The show takes place on tonight (Thursday). Visit seetickets.com to book.